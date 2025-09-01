Accused Of Double Murder Case Gets Capital Punishment
Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2025 | 11:35 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) An additional session court sentenced death penalty on two count to an accused of double murder after finding him guilty of murdering his own children during the year 2022 at Shujabad.
According to the prosecution, the accused Tahir Hussain resident of Murid Town, Shujabad had dispute with his family over some domestic issues. In a fit of anger, the accused shot and killed his son Muhammad-bin-Tahir and daughter Hijab Tahir. The attack stemmed after the accused’s wife filed a dissolution of marriage case against him.
During the assault, the mother was also critically injured but survived.
The case was registered at City Shujabad police station under Sections 302, 324, and 337 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Police later arrested the suspect and submitted a comprehensive challan before the court.
The Additional Sessions Court announced the verdict following the completion of trial proceedings. The court also directed the convict to pay Rs one million as compensation to the victims’ family.
