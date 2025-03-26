Accused Of Double Murder Case Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Sahiwal police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested
a proclaimed offender wanted in a double murder case
of 2005.
Accused Hanif Khan had allegedly killed Mansoor Shah
and Taqi Shah in 2005 and went into hide.
Over the years, he remained a fugitive, moving between
different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Punjab
to evade arrest.
On the direction of DPO Sargodha Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf,
the Sahiwal police used a combination of modern technology
and traditional investigative methods to trace and arrest the
accused.
Further investigation was underway.
