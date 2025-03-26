Open Menu

Accused Of Double Murder Case Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Accused of double murder case held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Sahiwal police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested

a proclaimed offender wanted in a double murder case

of 2005.

Accused Hanif Khan had allegedly killed Mansoor Shah

and Taqi Shah in 2005 and went into hide.

Over the years, he remained a fugitive, moving between

different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Punjab

to evade arrest.

On the direction of DPO Sargodha Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf,

the Sahiwal police used a combination of modern technology

and traditional investigative methods to trace and arrest the

accused.

Further investigation was underway.

