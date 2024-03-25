Accused of embezzlement case of Rs 140m arrested

The Federal Investigation Authority on Monday arrested an accused of embezzlement of over 140 million rupees from a private bank in Mianwali

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Federal Investigation Authority on Monday arrested an accused of embezzlement of over 140 million rupees from a private bank in Mianwali.

According to a press release issued by the FIA, under the direction of Director Faisalabad Zone, Rai Ejaz Ahmed, a crackdown was ongoing for the arrest of wanted individuals.

The suspect Tauseef in collusion with other accomplices and bank staff, embezzled 140,670,820 rupees. The suspect was appointed as a Personal Banking Officer at the private bank's branch located in Mianwali.

During his tenure, the suspect issued fake deposit slips under the guise of term deposit slips and general credit of account holders. The suspect committed fraud with more than 57 account holders. The suspect, went into hiding after committing the fraud.

A case against the suspect was registered in the year 2023. A joint investigative operation by the FIA Composite Circle Sargodha team was conducted for the mentioned case. The suspect was arrested and the investigation was commenced.

Raids were being conducted for the arrest of other suspects.