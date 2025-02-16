Open Menu

Accused Of Gambling On Cockfighting Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Accused of gambling on cockfighting arrested

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) On the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the police conducted a crackdown on criminal elements across the district.

SHO Police Station Muhammad Wala Sub-Inspector Muhammad Safdar, ASI Wajid Ali, along with a team, arrested 13 gamblers red-handed from Badrani Bhattian.

The accused were gambling on cockfighting.

The amount at stake was Rs.

54,400.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused at Police Station Muhammad Wala under the Gambling Act.

In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that a full-scale crackdown is underway against criminal elements to ensure the safety of citizens.

Citizens should cooperate with the police to eliminate crimes and report any kind of crime or social evil to the police on 15.

Recent Stories

Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on mi ..

Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution esta ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..

36 minutes ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as mandated lead arranger, bo ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiatio ..

UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers

2 hours ago
 Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begin ..

Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 China constructs world’s first offshore floating ..

China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..

3 hours ago
Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

3 hours ago
 China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Fe ..

China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in ..

Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea

4 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off in ..

International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off Februa ..

5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan