Accused Of Gambling On Cockfighting Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) On the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the police conducted a crackdown on criminal elements across the district.
SHO Police Station Muhammad Wala Sub-Inspector Muhammad Safdar, ASI Wajid Ali, along with a team, arrested 13 gamblers red-handed from Badrani Bhattian.
The accused were gambling on cockfighting.
The amount at stake was Rs.
54,400.
A case has been registered against the arrested accused at Police Station Muhammad Wala under the Gambling Act.
In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that a full-scale crackdown is underway against criminal elements to ensure the safety of citizens.
Citizens should cooperate with the police to eliminate crimes and report any kind of crime or social evil to the police on 15.
