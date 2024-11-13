Accused Of Hawala Held, Rs 230mln Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM
In a significant crackdown, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested a suspect involved in illegal currency exchange business and seized Rs 230 million
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) In a significant crackdown, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested a suspect involved in illegal Currency exchange business and seized Rs 230 million.
Deputy Director of FIA, Naeem Khan told media here that the operation was carried out in the inner city's Sarafa Bazaar, where Attaullah, the manager of a Hawala and illegal currency exchange network, was apprehended.
He said that the money was concealed in secret compartments within the shop, adding that this was one of the major operations in FIA's history against illegal currency exchange.
The operation followed a week-long surveillance, and efforts were ongoing to arrest the main mastermind, Khalid Manzoor, and dismantle the entire network.
Khalid Manzoor, who was also wanted by the FIA for gold smuggling, had been arrested previously but was released by the court, he informed.
During interrogation, the arrested suspect, Attaullah, admitted that a large portion of the funds was being sent from Afghanistan.
FIA Director believed that the funds sent to unknown individuals pose a threat to national security.
He pointed out that illegally transferred funds had previously been used for terrorism and unlawful activities in the country.
APP/adi
