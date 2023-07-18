Open Menu

Accused Of Land Fraud Case Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Anti-Corruption Establishment Sargodha on Tuesday arrested main accused of a land fraud case

According to a press release issued by ACE, Regional Director ACE Abdul Razzaq Dogar came to know that Muhammad Siddique had illegally transferred 100 kanal land of worth Rs 11.

3 million with connivance of revenue department officials and sold it.

To which, the Regional Director ACE tasked the inquiry of the matter to Deputy Director Anti-corruption Farrukh Sohail and Assistant Director ACE Tasawar Abbas Bosal.

After proving guilty, the raiding team of ACE arrested the accused with help of call data and mobile record while raids were being conducted to arrest the other accused of the case.

