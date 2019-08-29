Accused of LNG scandal, succeeds to get removed his name from ECL (Revised )

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A senior officer of Ministry of Petroleum and main accused in LNG Mega corruption scandal of Rs 20 billion, Mubin Saulat has decided to flee from the country by befooling the government

The inner sources revealed that Saulat has completed all work to clear his name from Exist Control List (ECL).Sources further disclosed that Mubin Saulat has allegedly committed financial corruption worth billion of rupees with the connivance of ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Dr.

Asim.Ministry of petroleum officers had sent a summary to interior ministry through cabinet division to secure their fellow officer from the NAB noose. Sources stated that ministry of petroleum officials, cabinet division and few officers of NAB were allegedly playing role to flee him from the country.It was said in the summary that Pakistan has to complete gas projects with other countries and Mubin Saulat has to hold talks with foreign leaders and officers in connection with completion of these projects.These projects include Tappi gas project, Pak-Iran gas project, LNG project and gas pipeline project from Russia.

Cabinet division has invented a strange logic that if these projects are not completed soon then the country will have to face a colossal gas crisis and country's energy problems will aggravate.

Mubin Saulat has to hold talks with these countries regarding these projects, therefore his name be removed from ECL so that he could be sent to respective countries.Mobin Saulat is very clever man in ministry of petroleum who knows well how to serve his personal interests.

He was holding a high office during Zardari regime. When corruption case was instituted against Dr Asim he became approver against Dr Asim. He held high position during PML-N rule as well and indulged in corruption of billion of rupees.Despite holding the top positions in different era he hadn't completed any project, however received Rs.

3.5 mullion every month without any justification.He has also become approver in corruption case against former petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and this way he has succeeded in befooling PTI government.

NAB is also keeping mum over the corruption scandal against MobinSaulat. NAB has said that cabinet division will give explanation on the matter of removal of Mobin Saulat name from ECL.