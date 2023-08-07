Accused of maid torture arrested after bail rejection

A local court on Monday rejected the interim bail petition of Somia Asim, the wife of a civil judge, in a case of torturing a minor maid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday rejected the interim bail petition of Somia Asim, the wife of a civil judge, in a case of torturing a minor maid.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Farukh Fareed announced the verdict after which the accused was arrested from outside the courtroom.

During the course of proceedings, the Islamabad Police submitted the case record to the court, praying to dismiss the bail petition of the accused.

The defence lawyer, however, prayed the court to adjourn the case, saying that his client Somia Asim was being trapped in the case as the parents of the victim girl wanted to blackmail her.

He said the accused had appeared before the joint investigation team (JIT) and denied charges against her. There was no need to arrest her as she had joined the investigation and there was nothing to recover from her, he argued.

The lawyer said his client had handed over the minor girl to her mother in a normal condition at the bus stop. The girl's parents had also not been involved in investigation process, he added, praying the court to extend the interim bail of Somia Asim.

However, the prosecutor prayed the court to dismiss the bail petition of the accused. Her arrest was necessary as it was a serious crime.

He said no parents could torture their daughter in such a brutal way. The girl was tortured by the accused many times, he claimed, adding both the civil judge and his wife should have known that employing minors was a crime.

The girl had received 14 injuries as per the medical report, the prosecutor added.

After hearing arguments from two sides, the court dismissed the interim bail petition of Somia Asim.