Accused Of May 9 Tragedy To Be Brought To Justice: Caretaker Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Accused of May 9 tragedy to be brought to justice: Caretaker minister

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering and Minister of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir said that the accused of May 9 tragedy would be brought to justice at every cost.

Holding a press conference during his visit to Khanewal to review the performance of different departments on Friday, he said that the incidents like May 9 were an example in the country's history of organized vandalism and arson. He said that those who damage military and government installations will be dealt with strictly and martyrs of the Pakistan Army were our foreheads. He termed PTI leadership's allegations of defamatory treatment of women baseless and said that 282 arrested women have been released from jail so far while only 17 women involved in serious incidents were being investigated and detained women were being investigated according with law.

The minister warned officers that the officers who do not live up to the expectations of the people have no right to remain in office. He said that there were examples of the expansion of supervisory provincial governments in the past.

He asked officers to improve public service delivery and indiscriminate crackdown against wheat hoarding mafia, fake fertilizer, seed mafia, canal water thieves and ordered the administrator municipal committee to deal with drainage problems in the city on a priority basis.

He said that he was visiting Khaniwal district on special directives of the Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi as he himself was also reviewing the performance of the departments.

"Departments must have to show their work now and laziness and negligence would not be tolerated," he said and added that there would be no compromise on the quality of material in public welfare projects.

Earlier, the caretaker provincial minister expressed his indignation over the absence of the deputy commissioner on his arrival. During his visit of the jail, he instructed the superintendent of the jail to improve the quality of food and ensure other facilities.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioners Azuba Azim, Aitzaz Anjum and other officers were also with him.

