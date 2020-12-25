District Police Officer Kasur Imran Kishwar has said that an incident of a minor girl's assault was reported from village Dilawar Arazi in the area of Sarai-e-Mughal, Pattoki and the accused has been arrested

He said the case was registered by Sarai-e-Mughal police station and the accused involved in the incident has been arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

The DPO denied the claim by the locals that six girls were assaulted during one month.

Earlier, some people staged a protest by blocking Sarai-e-Mughal main road alleging that unidentified accused assaulted six girls of the area during one month.