Accused of murder case arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Samabad police claimed to have resolved the mystery of blind murder of a teenaged boy by arresting main accused.

Abdullah (17) s/o Ishtiaq was killed while two others sustained bullet injuries by the firing of unknown persons in Nisar Colony about one week ago.

After registering a case, the police started investigation on scientific lines and traced out the accused. However, police have arrested one of the accused identified as Bilal s/o Ikram Awan while his accomplices were still at large.

The accused has confessed his crime and told the police that he had killed Abdullah in a fitof grudge over a scuffle.

Further investigation was underway.