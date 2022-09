SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested an accused wanted in a murder case.

A team of Phularwan police station headed by SHO Zohaib Hassan raided and arrested Aslam allegedly for killing Osama a few days ago over a minor dispute.

The police recovered a pistol 30-bore from the accused.

Further investigation was underway.