UrduPoint.com

Accused Of Murder Case Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Accused of murder case arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Seetal Mari police have arrested an accused involved in the murder a man here on Saturday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Jameel, resident of Ali Town was shot dead by two armed outlaws a month ago while the criminals managed to escape from the scene.

The Seetal Mari police registered a case 1622/23 under section 302/34 and started the investigations into the incident. The police formed a special team under the supervision of SHO Gulgasht Division Babar Javed Joiya to arrest the criminals.

The police team arrested Imran s/o Tariq and also recovered pistol used in the murder from his possession, however, raids were being conducted to arrest the other accused of the case and the father of the arrested criminal.

Further investigation was underway from the accused, police sources added.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Man Criminals From

Recent Stories

Issues between Govt, TLP settled: Interior Ministe ..

Issues between Govt, TLP settled: Interior Minister

40 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar says all arrangements in place for repay ..

Ishaq Dar says all arrangements in place for repayment of foreign loans

53 minutes ago
 UAE participates in a seminar on &#039;Advanced Wa ..

UAE participates in a seminar on &#039;Advanced Water Management Policies and Te ..

57 minutes ago
 SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide pro ..

SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide programme&#039;

2 hours ago
 High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA ..

High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA’s efforts in renewable ener ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league n ..

UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league next October

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.