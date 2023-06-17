Accused of murder case arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Seetal Mari police have arrested an accused involved in the murder a man here on Saturday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Jameel, resident of Ali Town was shot dead by two armed outlaws a month ago while the criminals managed to escape from the scene.

The Seetal Mari police registered a case 1622/23 under section 302/34 and started the investigations into the incident. The police formed a special team under the supervision of SHO Gulgasht Division Babar Javed Joiya to arrest the criminals.

The police team arrested Imran s/o Tariq and also recovered pistol used in the murder from his possession, however, raids were being conducted to arrest the other accused of the case and the father of the arrested criminal.

Further investigation was underway from the accused, police sources added.