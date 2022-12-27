Accused of murder case convicted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Raja Shahid Zameer on Tuesday awarded death sentence to an accused for killing his friend, in the limits of Thikriwala police station.

According to the prosecution, convict- Irfan had killed Fahad over a minor disputesome times ago and Thikriwala police had registered a case against him andpresented the challan to the court.