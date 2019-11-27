Accused Of Murder Case Convicted
Wed 27th November 2019
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional district and sessions judge Majeed Kareem Farooq on Wednesday handed down capital punishment to an accused of a murder case.
According to the prosecution, convict- Mureed Hussain Khusa with the abetment of Nadeem and Yaseen had killed Nasrullah Gopang over an old enmity.
The court acquitted his co-accused on benefit of doubt.