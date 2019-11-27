Accused of murder case convicted

Additional district and sessions judge Majeed Kareem Farooq on Wednesday handed down capital punishment to an accused of a murder case

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional district and sessions judge Majeed Kareem Farooq on Wednesday handed down capital punishment to an accused of a murder case.

According to the prosecution, convict- Mureed Hussain Khusa with the abetment of Nadeem and Yaseen had killed Nasrullah Gopang over an old enmity.

The court acquitted his co-accused on benefit of doubt.