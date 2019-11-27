UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accused Of Murder Case Convicted

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:37 PM

Accused of murder case convicted

Additional district and sessions judge Majeed Kareem Farooq on Wednesday handed down capital punishment to an accused of a murder case

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional district and sessions judge Majeed Kareem Farooq on Wednesday handed down capital punishment to an accused of a murder case.

According to the prosecution, convict- Mureed Hussain Khusa with the abetment of Nadeem and Yaseen had killed Nasrullah Gopang over an old enmity.

The court acquitted his co-accused on benefit of doubt.

Related Topics

Murder Court

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$63.92 pb Tuesd ..

10 minutes ago

Russia Proposes to US Extending New START for 5 Ye ..

1 second ago

Shah Hussain climbs to 39th spot in Olympic Rankin ..

3 seconds ago

Beijing to implement city wide mandatory household ..

5 seconds ago

Сhina Against US Missile Deployment in Asia-Pacif ..

10 minutes ago

German Culture Minister Plans Museum Security Conf ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.