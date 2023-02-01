Accused of murder case convicted in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Additional district & sessions Judge Muhammad Azfar Khan on Wednesday handed down life term with a fine of Rs 100,000 to an accused of murder case.

According to the prosecution, convict- Yaseen had killed Ansar over an old enmity,some times ago, in the precincts of Chak Jhumra police station.