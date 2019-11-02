UrduPoint.com
Accused Of Murder Case Convicted In Rajanpur

Sat 02nd November 2019 | 04:04 PM

Accused of murder case convicted in Rajanpur

Additional District and Sessions Judge Jaampur Muhammad Rizwan Arif on Saturday handed down capital punishment to an accused of a murder case

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : Additional District and Sessions Judge Jaampur Muhammad Rizwan Arif on Saturday handed down capital punishment to an accused of a murder case.

According to the prosecution, convict- Abdul Shakoor with the abetment of Azad Ahmed and Javed Ahmed had gunned down Irshad Hussain of Dajal Jaampur over a dispute two years ago.

The court acquitted his co-accused on benefit of doubt.

