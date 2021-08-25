Accused Of Murder Case Held
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 04:47 PM
Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested an accused involved in a murder case
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested an accused involved in a murder case.
Umar Safdar, resident of Chak No 18-SB had allegedly killed Muhammad Nazir over an old Enmity last month, in the limits of Mela police station.
A police team headed by SHO Mela Tariq Irfan traced the accused and arrested him.
Further investigation was underway.