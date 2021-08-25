UrduPoint.com

Accused Of Murder Case Held

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 04:47 PM

Accused of murder case held

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested an accused involved in a murder case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested an accused involved in a murder case.

Umar Safdar, resident of Chak No 18-SB had allegedly killed Muhammad Nazir over an old Enmity last month, in the limits of Mela police station.

A police team headed by SHO Mela Tariq Irfan traced the accused and arrested him.

Further investigation was underway.

