Accused Of Murder Case Held

Sat 28th August 2021

Accused of murder case held

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested an accused involved in a murder case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested an accused involved in a murder case.

According to the details, Muhammad Aslam, resident of Chak 21-SB, along with his accomplices, had allegedly killed Muhammad Afzal over some domestic disputes during 2019, in the limits of Kotmomin police station.

A police team headed by SHO Kotmomin Arshad Mehmood traced the accused and arrested him.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

