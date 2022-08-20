UrduPoint.com

Accused Of Murder Case Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Accused of murder case held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Motra police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a youth for allegedly killing a young cricketer three months ago.

According to police, Adnan had shot at and killed Amir Hamza over a petty issue during a cricket match in Dawokay village.

Later, the accused went under the ground.

However, the police have arrested the accused when hewas going abroad via sea route.

