Accused Of Murder Case Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 01:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Millat Town police on Monday arrested an accused of a murder
case and recovered a weapon used in the crime.
According to police, Aami had allegedly shot dead Muratab Ali
in Usman Town over a minor dispute and fled the scene. On
information, the police raided and arrested the accused with
weapon soon after the incident.
A case has been registered against the accused.
