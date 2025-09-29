Open Menu

Accused Of Murder Case Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 01:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Millat Town police on Monday arrested an accused of a murder

case and recovered a weapon used in the crime.

According to police, Aami had allegedly shot dead Muratab Ali

in Usman Town over a minor dispute and fled the scene. On

information, the police raided and arrested the accused with

weapon soon after the incident.

A case has been registered against the accused.

