Accused of murder case held from airport

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested the accused of a murder case of Burewala from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore in an attempt to flee abroad on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police party reached the airport and as accused Irfan entered the airport, he was apprehended, police sources said.

He allegedly shot his brother-in-law and a known political and social personality Basharat Ali Dogar dead over financial matters in the limits of Sheikh Fazal police station on Thursday. Police sources said that the accused managed to escape from the spot after shooting his brother-in-law.

According to the details of village 104/E. Sardar Basharat Ali Dogar, a well-known political and social figure resident of Chak no 104/E-B was present at his house when his brother-in-law Muhammad Irfan alias Buta Dogar came with his nephews Waqas and Fawad and opened fire indiscriminately and allegedly killed him, they informed.

Police stated the accused Irfan had a dispute with the deceased's brothers residing in Kuwait over more than Rs 40 lac and the accused used to ask the deceased to pay this amount.

