Open Menu

Accused Of Murder Case Held From Airport

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2023 | 06:08 PM

Accused of murder case held from airport

Police claimed to have arrested the accused of a murder case of Burewala from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore in an attempt to flee abroad on Friday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested the accused of a murder case of Burewala from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore in an attempt to flee abroad on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police party reached the airport and as accused Irfan entered the airport, he was apprehended, police sources said.

He allegedly shot his brother-in-law and a known political and social personality Basharat Ali Dogar dead over financial matters in the limits of Sheikh Fazal police station on Thursday. Police sources said that the accused managed to escape from the spot after shooting his brother-in-law.

According to the details of village 104/E. Sardar Basharat Ali Dogar, a well-known political and social figure resident of Chak no 104/E-B was present at his house when his brother-in-law Muhammad Irfan alias Buta Dogar came with his nephews Waqas and Fawad and opened fire indiscriminately and allegedly killed him, they informed.

Police stated the accused Irfan had a dispute with the deceased's brothers residing in Kuwait over more than Rs 40 lac and the accused used to ask the deceased to pay this amount.

APP/aaj/mjk

1740 hrs

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Murder Fire Police Police Station Kuwait Buta Burewala From Airport

Recent Stories

SCBAP issues appreciation letter to lawyer

SCBAP issues appreciation letter to lawyer

1 minute ago
 Walk held at IUB to raise awareness about smog

Walk held at IUB to raise awareness about smog

1 minute ago
 Minister takes notice of protest of Metro bus empl ..

Minister takes notice of protest of Metro bus employees

1 minute ago
 PDWP approves five development schemes

PDWP approves five development schemes

1 minute ago
 DPO visits check post to review security situation

DPO visits check post to review security situation

14 minutes ago
 Bomb Blast kills 5, injures 24 in Dera Ismail Kha ..

Bomb Blast kills 5, injures 24 in Dera Ismail Khan

14 minutes ago
Nawaz Sharif Interchange underpass nears completio ..

Nawaz Sharif Interchange underpass nears completion

12 minutes ago
 COMSTECH hosts reception in honour of Ethiopian En ..

COMSTECH hosts reception in honour of Ethiopian Envoy

12 minutes ago
 Solangi condemns terrorist attack in D I Khan

Solangi condemns terrorist attack in D I Khan

12 minutes ago
 Schools shut as toxic smog engulfs India's capital

Schools shut as toxic smog engulfs India's capital

12 minutes ago
 Heavy rains hit final day of royal tour in Kenya

Heavy rains hit final day of royal tour in Kenya

12 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi holds meeting with PCB chairman

Shahid Afridi holds meeting with PCB chairman

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan