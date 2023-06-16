UrduPoint.com

Accused Of Murder, Dacoity Case Arrested

Published June 16, 2023

Accused of murder, dacoity case arrested

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The district police on Friday claimed to have arrested an accused who allegedly killed an innocent shopkeeper during a dacoity bid here in the limits of Cantt police station.

According to a police spokesman, a 52-year-oldshopkeeper namely Diljan Marwat was gunned down at his shop 'Al-Hafiz Bakers and Sweets' during dacoity at the shop situated on Daraban road in the limits of Cantt Police Station few days ago.

After the incident, District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani had assigned a special task to SDPO City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan to trace the case and arrest the accused involved.

The police team led by SDPO Hafiz Muhammad Adnan traced the case by using modern scientific techniques and arrested the accused of dacoity and murder namely Sharoon son of Jameel Masih resident of Madina Colony. The police also recovered murder weapon from the arrested accused while further investigations were underway.

