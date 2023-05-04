UrduPoint.com

Accused Of Murder Shot Dead Outside Judicial Complex

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :A man accused of murder was shot dead in front of the Judicial Complex gate here on Thursday.

The police arrested the shooter and his facilitator on the spot.

According to Capital City Police, the accused of murder was being brought to the judicial complex for a court hearing when Zubair in disguise of a Burqa-clad woman shot him in the head with a pistol as a result of which the former died on the spot.

The police said that the accused and his facilitator tried to escape from the scene after committing the crime but were nabbed by police on the spot.

It further added that the murderer and the slain were close relatives and the latter was named in the killing of the former's brother.

