Accused of physical assault sentenced to 14 years in jail

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The accused of physical assault reported last year in Alipur, finally got justice as the rapist was sentenced to 14 years in prison by the session court here Friday.

The accused named Amir had abused 15 years old first-year student of the local educational institution along with his brother.

According to police, the accused had shot a video of the girl and made it viral on social media. The case was registered with the city police station of Alipur on the report of the victim's father.

As the police started the investigation, one of the accused escaped abroad while the police arrested the main culprit. The challan was put up in session court after filing the FIR.

Today, the Additional Session Judge Riaz Afzal while announcing the decision, sentenced the accused to 14 years imprisonment with imposing Rs 100,000 fine.

Parents of the aggrieved student demanded the authority concerned to bring back the fled accomplice of the sentenced rapist to award him similar punishment for the crime.