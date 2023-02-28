Accused of quadruple murder case convicted

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional district & sessions Judge Rana Muhammad Saeed on Tuesday handed down capital punishment to four accused involved in a quadruple murder case of City Jaranwala police station.

According to the prosecution, convicts- Imran, Riaz, Saleem and Sheraz along with their six accomplices including Rasoolan Bibi, Faisal Saleh, Munawwar Hussain, Abdul Waheed, etc.

had killed Adnan, Wajid, Iqbal and Qasim over an old enmity some times ago.

The court ordered the convicts to pay Rs 500,000 each as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased, otherwise, they would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of sixmonths.

However, the court acquitted six co-accused of the case on benefit of doubt.