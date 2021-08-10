UrduPoint.com

Accused Of Robbery Cases Arrested After 17 Years

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Civil Lines Police have arrested an accused of two robbery cases who was absconder for the last 17 years.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that two cases were registered against the accused identified as Rashid Ali for being indulged in robbery and looting citizens.

The suspect, however, left the area and hided himself for last 17 years. Later, he was declared proclaimed offender.

Civil Lines Police, however, following intelligence information, raided a house and successfully arrested the accused. Further probe was underway.

