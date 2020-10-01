UrduPoint.com
Accused Of Rs180.7m Fraud In MUET Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:22 PM

Police have arrested director finance Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development (BBSUTSD), Khairpur, then deputy director finance MUET in Rs180.7 million fraud case here on Thursday

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested director finance Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development (BBSUTSD), Khairpur, then deputy director finance MUET in Rs180.7 million fraud case here on Thursday.

According to local Police, a person namely Waqar Hussain Channa on three FIRs of alleged embezzlement of Rs180.

7 million in Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Campus Khairpur, when he was deputy director finance.

During the investigation, Waqar had admitted his alleged corruption and had given two pay orders of worth Rs20 million to MUET, which were not cleared by the banks. Reports said the MUET had filled three FIRs against him for fraud, while Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has also been conducting inquiry against him.

