Accused of sectarian killings arrested

KOHAT, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) ::District Police Officer Kohat Javed Iqbal Tuesday said the police had arrested three accused for killing three persons to create sectarian tension in the district.

Addressing a press conference, he said during initial investigation, the accused, had confessed killing of shopkeeper Qaisar Imran on September 5, and Irtiza Hassan and Meer Hassan Jan of Bashir Medicine Shop on September 15.

He said the accused, who were professional assassins, had no connection with any religious group or organization as they carried out the killings on the behest of anti-state elements to create sectarian rift in the district. They were part of a big anti-state network, he added.