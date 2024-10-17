Accused of Tarbela power station heist arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) In a drop scene of a heist in the power station house of Tarbela Dam, police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the main accused, the security advisor of the station.

Police said unknown accused had stolen precious equipment, wires and other gadgets worth millions of rupees from the power station house of Tarbela Dam. An inquiry was initiated into the case while the police were also working on scientific lines to arrest the perpetrators as it was a matter of grave concern.

Police said the tehsil security advisory committee in its inquiry had declared the security advisor, Inspector Nasrullah Khan as a security risk.

Police said the suspect was arrested and during initial interrogation he confessed to committing the station power house heist and scores of other crimes including another big theft in 2009. Police said the accused also used to receive hundreds of thousands of rupees from the illegal fishermen.

Hoping for further revelations during interrogation from the accused, police said recovery of the stolen goods from the power house was expected within the next 24 hours.

APP/vak