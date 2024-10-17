Accused Of Tarbela Power Station Heist Arrested
Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) In a drop scene of a heist in the power station house of Tarbela Dam, police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the main accused, the security advisor of the station.
Police said unknown accused had stolen precious equipment, wires and other gadgets worth millions of rupees from the power station house of Tarbela Dam. An inquiry was initiated into the case while the police were also working on scientific lines to arrest the perpetrators as it was a matter of grave concern.
Police said the tehsil security advisory committee in its inquiry had declared the security advisor, Inspector Nasrullah Khan as a security risk.
Police said the suspect was arrested and during initial interrogation he confessed to committing the station power house heist and scores of other crimes including another big theft in 2009. Police said the accused also used to receive hundreds of thousands of rupees from the illegal fishermen.
Hoping for further revelations during interrogation from the accused, police said recovery of the stolen goods from the power house was expected within the next 24 hours.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab governor
Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group matches proposed at two venues in P ..
Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations
Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Workshop on Separation Techniques in Chemistry held1 minute ago
-
Sargodha University observes 'World Food Day'1 minute ago
-
FIA busts six-member gang for online fraud2 minutes ago
-
Media’s crucial role stressed amid current challenges2 minutes ago
-
Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab governor8 minutes ago
-
National Assembly session starts11 minutes ago
-
Woman imprisoned at home for a month freed11 minutes ago
-
Excise department seized 85 kg Hasish, 7 kg ice, 70 kg Gutka: Director Excise11 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for anti-polio drive12 minutes ago
-
ECP fixes Oct 28 as last date for postal ballot12 minutes ago
-
IIUI pays tribute to late Prof. Dr N.B Jumani21 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Mansehra grid notified21 minutes ago