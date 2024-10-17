Open Menu

Accused Of Tarbela Power Station Heist Arrested

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Accused of Tarbela power station heist arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) In a drop scene of a heist in the power station house of Tarbela Dam, police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the main accused, the security advisor of the station.

Police said unknown accused had stolen precious equipment, wires and other gadgets worth millions of rupees from the power station house of Tarbela Dam. An inquiry was initiated into the case while the police were also working on scientific lines to arrest the perpetrators as it was a matter of grave concern.

Police said the tehsil security advisory committee in its inquiry had declared the security advisor, Inspector Nasrullah Khan as a security risk.

Police said the suspect was arrested and during initial interrogation he confessed to committing the station power house heist and scores of other crimes including another big theft in 2009. Police said the accused also used to receive hundreds of thousands of rupees from the illegal fishermen.

Hoping for further revelations during interrogation from the accused, police said recovery of the stolen goods from the power house was expected within the next 24 hours.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Police Dam From Million

Recent Stories

Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab ..

Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab governor

8 minutes ago
 Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group match ..

Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group matches proposed at two venues in P ..

15 minutes ago
 Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for he ..

Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers

23 minutes ago
 S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

2 hours ago
 “Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appeara ..

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..

3 hours ago
 Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

4 hours ago
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

4 hours ago
 vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Vari ..

Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant

4 hours ago
 Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing ..

Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

6 hours ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan