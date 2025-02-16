Accused of thief gang arrested, recovered stolen goods

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a crackdown against criminal elements is underway across the district.

SHO Langrana Police Station, Inspector Safdar Hussain, In-charge Investigation Sub-Inspector Ehsanullah, along with the team, arrested five accused in robbery cases and thief gang.

Stolen goods worth more than eight lakhs was recovered from the possession of the arrested accused. The arrested accused include Shamrez, Allah Ditta, Wasif, Hayat and Imran, from whom further investigation is underway.