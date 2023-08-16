Accused of torturing, physical assualt held

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Police arrested two accused being booked in a case of torture and physical assault on a citizen here on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim named Mohammed Hussain Ali registered a report with Kot Chota Police Station that the four people namely Saif ur Rehman, Usman, Abdul Aahd and Hafizullah severely tortured him after the kidnap.

Later as per the FIR, the accused subjected him to physical assault and made its video.

Police registered the case with sections 881/ 23 of the criminal law of the constitution before starting the investigation. The rest of the two accused are still at bay whom police trying to arrest, it is said.