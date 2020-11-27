Accused of triple murder case arrested in sukkur

The Kashmore Police has arrested Zulfiqar Chandio, one of the nominated accused in the triple murder case of Dadu dating back to 2017

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Kashmore Police has arrested Zulfiqar Chandio, one of the nominated accused in the triple murder case of Dadu dating back to 2017.

SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Amjad Shaikh on Frifay told media that arrested one of the nominated accused Zulfiqar Chandio when he was escaping to Balochistan from Kashmore.

The FIR was registered at the Faridabad police station on the complaint of Pervez Ahmed Chandio against Chandio Tribal chief and PPP MPA Sardar Khan Chandio, his brother Burhan Khan Chandio, Ali Gohar Chandio, Sattar Chandio, and Sikandar Chandio, Murtaza and Zulfiqar.

They were accused of killing Advocate Umme Rabab's father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil.

It is mention over here that PPP MPA Sardar Khan Chandio is on bail in the case.