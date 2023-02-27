Accused of triple murder case held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :City police Lodhran claimed to have arrested an accused of a triple murder case just an hour after surfacing the horrible incident.

An official source confirmed the arrested person identified as Saghir Abbas who killed a woman named Rukaya Bibi, her daughter Ghous Fatimi with grand children, Anas and Fawad with gunfire over an undescribed reason.

Bodies were recovered in mutilated form from a house situated in Ghulshan Madina Colony here.

Corpses seemed not fresh and were protected by talcum powder to save from spreading a stinky smell in the surrounding.

Residents of the area informed the police after diffusing extreme stench all around. Police found bodies after breaking into the house by jumping the wall of a nearby home. One of the bodies was laid inside of a room while the fourth one was at the top storey of the house. Marks of torture or bruise could be discovered only after a post-mortem report, said the police.

The victim family said to have settled here eight months ago from Jalalpur Pirwalla.

Police cordoned off the place, however, a large number of locals gathered in the area.