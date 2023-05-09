Accused of triple murder case held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kasur, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Kasur police arrested a proclaimed offender accused of triple murder case here in the limits of Mandi Usmanwala.

Police said on Tuesday that the team led by DSP city Muhammad Saifullah conducted raid and arrested the murderer Javed.

The accused had killed three brothers of Garey wala village nine months ago,added police.

Further investigation was underway.