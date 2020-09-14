UrduPoint.com
Accused Persons Involved In Torturing Sessions Judge Booked

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 46 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 12:13 PM

The main accused in judge torture case has been identified as Chaudhary Khurram, the husband of PTI MPA Abida Raja.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2020) The persons allegedly involved in torturing an additional district and sessions judge were booked in the case, the police said on Monday.

They said that accused Chaudhary Khurram and one another person were involved in torturing Additional District & Sessions Judge Jahangir Awan.

Secretariat Police in Islamabad area registered FIR against Chaudhary Khurram and his accomplice.

Chaudhary Khurram is husband of PTI MPA Abida Raja.

Initial reports suggest that both sides entered into reconciliation but the police said on Monday that Chaudhary Khurram and his companion both were booked over charges of beating and torturing a serving judge.

A video of the injured judge went viral on social media, showing him serious injured.

“I came to Shahra-i-Dastoor to a filling station to get my car’s tank filled where two persons appeared and started beating me,” said the judge.

“I parked my car just in front of the booth and a car just stopped in front of his car,” said the victim judge, adding that two men got out of the car and started beating him.

“In self-defence, I did firing on which the attackers ran away but they came again and started torturing him,” he further said.

“Later, I came to know that it was Chaudhary Khurram and his servant who tortured him and left him seriously injured.

The incident spread like the fire in jungle and raised serious questions over increasing trend of intolerance and impatience.

