Accused petition dismissed in Barrister Fahad murder case

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday turned down a petition seeking to delete the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) Sections from Barrister Fahad murder's first information report (FIR).

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas announced the judgment on a petition, filed by a main accused in the case Raja Arshad regarding the matter.

The court had reserved its verdict on last hearing after hearing of arguments from both sides.

The court termed that the trial of murder case would continue in ATCcourt and adjourned hearing of it till October 29.