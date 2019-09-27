UrduPoint.com
Accused Physical Remand Extended In Park Lane Case

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 05:23 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday extended the physical remand of accused Javed Hussain till October 8, in park lane corruption case connected with the fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Friday extended the physical remand of accused Javed Hussain till October 8, in park lane corruption case connected with the fake accounts scam.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case where the National Accountability Bueau (NAB) produced the accused to obtain his further physical remand.

During outset of hearing, the NAB investigation officer pleaded before the judge that the department had collected some useful information from the accused during investigation. He prayed the court to grant further physical remand of Javed Hussain to precede investigation which was accepted by the judge.

It may be mentioned here that former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur had also been nominated in the same case by anti graft body.

Meanwhile, the same court extended the physical remand of Secretary Union Council Rawat Javed Akhter for more eleven days in a case pertaining to embezzlement of public money.

Akhter was accused of not depositing the fees in bank received against various certificates issued by the Union Council.

