Accused physical remand extended in Sindh Roshan Program case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday extended physical remand of two accused for more eight days in a corruption case related to Sindh Roshan Abadi Programme.

Accused Abdul Sattar and Abdul Shakoor were produced before the AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after ending of their physical remand time.

During outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor apprised the judge regarding development in investigation from the accused. He pleaded that the department needed further physical remand of these accused for recovery of documents Haiderabad, Sakkur and Larkana.

The court accepted the request and directed the NAB officials to produce the two accused again on November 1. The court also allowed the family of accused to meet him.