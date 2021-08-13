Accused planning terrorist attack held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Two terrorists, belonging to a banned outfit, who were planning a terrorist activity on Independence Day, were arrested by police and a Federal intelligence agency during an operation conducted in Soomar Jokhio Goth, Gulshan-e-Hadid area on Friday.

According to police, the arrested accused Akram Chandio and Sheeraz Soomro were members of proscribed Sindh Revolution Army (SRA) and were planning to hand grenade attack in the area. Akram Chandio had facilitated terrorist activities of SRA in 2020. He also confessed facilitating an attack on Sub-Inspector Amir Riaz at Jogi Mor. Arrested Sheeraz Soomro used to convey messages to SRA terrorists in abroad and in prisons. Both accused also revealed collecting funds for their organization. Police recovered two hand grenades from their possession and further investigations were underway.