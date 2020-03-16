UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accused Remand Extended Till April 10

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:10 PM

Accused remand extended till April 10

An Accountability Court (AC) here on Monday extended the judicial remand of accused Khursheed Anwar Jamali till April 10, in mega money laundering and fake accounts reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) here on Monday extended the judicial remand of accused Khursheed Anwar Jamali till April 10, in mega money laundering and fake accounts reference.

Accountability Court (AC) conducted hearing against the accused in fake accounts reference lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The accused was produced before the trial court.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor apprised the judge regarding the progress into the investigation from Jamali. After this, the court extended the remand of accused till next hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Progress Money April From Court

Recent Stories

Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation allocates AED3 ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan to get concession from IMF due to fight a ..

52 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber implements remote work system for ..

57 minutes ago

Aleem and Gough to be involved in HBL PSL 2020 sem ..

1 hour ago

Debrief of pakistan navy maritime exercise seaspar ..

1 hour ago

Notification for appointment  of Mehr Tarar as fo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.