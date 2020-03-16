Accused remand extended till April 10

An Accountability Court (AC) here on Monday extended the judicial remand of accused Khursheed Anwar Jamali till April 10, in mega money laundering and fake accounts reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) here on Monday extended the judicial remand of accused Khursheed Anwar Jamali till April 10, in mega money laundering and fake accounts reference.

Accountability Court (AC) conducted hearing against the accused in fake accounts reference lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The accused was produced before the trial court.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor apprised the judge regarding the progress into the investigation from Jamali. After this, the court extended the remand of accused till next hearing.