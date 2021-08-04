UrduPoint.com

Accused Remanded In Police Custody

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :A judicial magistrate in Islamabad Wednesday granted the police a two day physical remand of an accused allegedly involved in molesting a student of Qauid e Azam University in hostel of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

Accused Ibrahim Khan was produced before the court of judicial magistrate Mian Azhar Nadeem and requested for his physical remand to conduct investigation.

The accused has been arrested by the police from Islamabad High Court premises after cancellation of his pre-arrest bail in such case.

