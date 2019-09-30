Accused sent jail on judicial remand in illegal plot allotment case

An accountability court (AC) here on Monday sent accused ex-senator Yousaf Baloch jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of a plot of Bagh Ibne Qasim Karachi relating to the fake bank accounts scam

The court also rejected the request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to grant further physical remand of the accused and sent him him jail for 12 days.

The accused was produced before AC-1 Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of his physical remand time.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB prosecutor pleaded before the judge that the plot in Bagh Ibne Qasim had been purchased for Rs 30 million, which was later sold to Galaxy for Rs 300 million. The transaction of Rs 300 was done through an account of Silk Bank, he said and prayed the court to grant more physical remand of Baloch for further investigation.

However, defence lawyer Shah Khawar opposed the request, pleading that the plot was purchased in 1997 and sold in 2000. An amount of Rs 13.8 million was paid to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for regularization of plot, which was not part of Bagh Ibne Qasim, he claimed.

He said the NAB chairman had ordered to close the investigation into the matter in 2004.

The lawyer said the NAB investigation officer should inform the court that as to what investigation he had done so far during his client's physical remand. The IO had been staying out of city for five days when Baloch was in NAB's custody. he added.