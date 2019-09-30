UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accused Sent Jail On Judicial Remand In Illegal Plot Allotment Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:34 PM

Accused sent jail on judicial remand in illegal plot allotment case

An accountability court (AC) here on Monday sent accused ex-senator Yousaf Baloch jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of a plot of Bagh Ibne Qasim Karachi relating to the fake bank accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ):An accountability court (AC) here on Monday sent accused ex-senator Yousaf Baloch jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of a plot of Bagh Ibne Qasim Karachi relating to the fake bank accounts scam.

The court also rejected the request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to grant further physical remand of the accused and sent him him jail for 12 days.

The accused was produced before AC-1 Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of his physical remand time.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB prosecutor pleaded before the judge that the plot in Bagh Ibne Qasim had been purchased for Rs 30 million, which was later sold to Galaxy for Rs 300 million. The transaction of Rs 300 was done through an account of Silk Bank, he said and prayed the court to grant more physical remand of Baloch for further investigation.

However, defence lawyer Shah Khawar opposed the request, pleading that the plot was purchased in 1997 and sold in 2000. An amount of Rs 13.8 million was paid to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for regularization of plot, which was not part of Bagh Ibne Qasim, he claimed.

He said the NAB chairman had ordered to close the investigation into the matter in 2004.

The lawyer said the NAB investigation officer should inform the court that as to what investigation he had done so far during his client's physical remand. The IO had been staying out of city for five days when Baloch was in NAB's custody. he added.

Related Topics

Karachi National Accountability Bureau Jail Bank Bagh Silk Bank Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE intensifying humanitarian efforts globally: Ha ..

21 minutes ago

Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko to Take Polygrap ..

34 minutes ago

Russia Vows to Respond to New 'Absurd' US Sanction ..

34 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen Says He Hopes ..

34 minutes ago

Washington Again Blocks Reappointment of WTO Appel ..

34 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed launches &#039;Virtual Compan ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.