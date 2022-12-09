UrduPoint.com

Accused Sentenced To Life Imprisonment, Fined Rs, 0.5 Million In Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Accused sentenced to life imprisonment, fined Rs, 0.5 million in murder case

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Quetta II and Judge of Model Criminal Court One Shamsuddin Sarpara sentenced the named accused in the murder case to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs,0.5 million.

While 4 accused were also found guilty of injuring different people in a fight, they were sentenced to five years imprisonment and fined.

According to the prosecution, there was an argument with the first party accused in the case, Amir Muhammad, Jan Muhammad, Allah Gul, the second party, Abdul Jabbar, Sardar Ali alias (Wali), Shahi Khan in the limits of Quetta police station, Kharotabad, and both of them fought.

During this one person, Muhammad Farooq died while Amir Muhammad, Allah Gul, Abdul Jabbar and Sardar Ali were injured.

After registering a case related to the incident, the police submitted a challan to the court. The court pronounced a safe verdict in the case. The named accused Amir Muhammad was convicted of murdering a person named Muhammad Farooq and sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of 05.

million rupees.

The accused will be obliged to pay the amount to the heirs of the deceased, in case of non-payment of the fine, the accused will have to undergo another 6 months imprisonment.

The court sentenced the accused John Muhammad to 5 years imprisonment and a fine of 20 thousand rupees after being found guilty under section 324.

In case of non-payment of the fine, the accused will have to experience another 3 months imprisonment, while one person, Allah Gul, was ordered to be acquitted.

The court sentenced the second party, Abdul Jabbar, Sardar Ali alias (Wali Muhammad) and Shahi Khan to five years imprisonment and each fined of Rs 30000.

In case of non-payment of the fine, the accused will have to suffer imprisonment for another five months.

Prosecutor Muhammad Nadeem Khalji prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

