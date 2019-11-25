Accused shifted to Lahore for DNA involved in killing and rape of 7 year girl

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The accused who was arrested for killing and rape of 7-year girl shifted to Lahore for DNA tests under strict security while the samples from dead body of victim girl also sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

According to police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Faisal Rana was briefed that Wali Ullah, the accused arrested in a case of police station Airport for murder and rape of a 7-year girl, had been shifted to Forensic Science Laboratory Lahore where his DNA tests would be conducted while the body samples of the victim girl had also been sent to Lahore.

Faisal Rana appreciated SSP Investigations Muhammad Faisal, SP Potohar Syed Ali and ASP Civil Lines Beenish Fatima and said that due to the skillfulness with which the officers immediately arrested the brutal accused in the gruesome crime.

The police investigated the case to the grass root level and challan the accused to the court with the firmest evidence in order to get him convicted with exemplary sentence, the CPO added.