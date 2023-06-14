Accused shot and injured guard during robbery arrested

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Wah Cantonment Police on Wednesday arrested an accused involved in petrol pump robbery and injuring the security guard putting resistance a few weeks ago.

According to the Police spokesman, the accused identified as Sana Ullah along with his other accompanies on gunpoint looted a petrol pump while also shooting and injuring the security guard for putting resistance to foil the robbery.

A police spokesman has said that looted booty was also recovered from his possession while haunt has launched to arrest the other fleeced members of the gang.