Accused shot dead, another injured in police custody

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) ::Unknown assailants on Wednesday shot dead an under trial accused and critically injured another at the gate of Balambat courts here.

Police said two accused namely Zahoor (34) and Ali Haider (32) were brought to the Balambat court for hearing.

On their way back, the under-custody accused came under an armed attack at the gate of the court, resulting in death of Zahoor and injuries to Ali Haider.

The Rescue 1122 teams reached the site of the incident within two minutes and shifted the injured and body to hospital. Balambat police have registered a case and started an investigation.