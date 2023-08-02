Accused shot dead by accomplices

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :An accused was killed by his own accomplices during a police encounter at 79-NB in Factory Area Police on Wednesday.

Police said the accused, Samer Zamaan, involved in 12 heinous crimes and wanted to police in several, was arrested on July 20 in a raid.

Today, his accomplices opened firing at the police van when he was going for court hearing.

Resultantly, he died due to firing of his own compliance during the policeencounter.