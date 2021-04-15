UrduPoint.com
Accused Shot, Injures In Police Custody

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:15 PM

Accused shot, injures in police custody

An accused was shot and injured in police custody when he was moving away to recover weapon used in crime

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :An accused was shot and injured in police custody when he was moving away to recover weapon used in crime.

The incident believed to be occurred as police encounter reported at Basti Ghagay Walla, in limits of Dunyapur City Police Station at wee hours of Thursday.

According to police, unidentified accomplices of the accused named Abdul Majid opened fire on police team to let him escape from the custody.

It forced police to hold retaliatory firing. However the accused got wounded as one of the stray bullets shot by the accomplice hit knee of his right leg.

DSP Aslam rushed on the spot along with his official team. Police cordoned off the area and started searching the accused who fled the scene.

More Stories From Pakistan

