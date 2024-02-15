Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A suspect wanted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for his alleged involvement in serious offences was apprehended by FIA Immigration upon his arrival at Karachi Airport

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) A suspect wanted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for his alleged involvement in serious offences was apprehended by FIA Immigration upon his arrival at Karachi Airport.

The arrested individual, identified as Aijaz Mulla, stands accused in a case involving murder and attempted murder, as per the FIA spokesperson on Thursday.

Mulla, who had arrived from Saudi Arabia, had his name listed in the stop list.

Following his arrest, he was transferred to the relevant police authorities for further proceedings.